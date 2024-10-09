Refurbed Kindle Paperwhite on Sale at Woot for Just $70

Amid all the noise created by the Amazon Big Deals Days event that has seen several Kindle devices selling at heavily discounted prices, here is a Kindle deal at Woot that will let you snag a Kindle Paperwhite at almost throwaway prices. It is the 11th-generation Kindle Paperwhite released in 2021 with 8 GB of storage onboard that is on sale for just 69.99.

It also happens to be an Amazon refurbished device which should explain the ultra-low pricing. Amazon-certified refurbished devices can actually be a nice bet given that such devices go through an extensive testing process that guarantees all its components are in perfect working order. The software is checked and updated to the latest version wherever applicable. Also, the battery too is tested and charged to ensure it is working as desired.

The Paperwhite otherwise comes with a 6.8-inch display with adjustable warm light. The particular model offers lock screen ads which is also another reason for the price to be low. The 300 PPI display resolution offers a crisp and sharp reading experience and is perfectly readable even in sunlight. With warm light support, you can continue with your reading even in the dark. The waterproof design means the Kindle Paperwhite is guarded against water splashes or even accidental immersion in water.

You can also pair the e-reader with a suitable headphone via Bluetooth for hands-free listening to the stories. With Kindle Unlimited, you can have access to hundreds of thousands of e-books along with several thousand audiobooks. The e-reader is eligible for both standard as well as one-day and two-day deliveries. Go for the device before its gone.