Save 30% on Kindle e-readers for Prime Day

Amazon has just announced their Prime Day discounts for Kindle e-readers. You will be able to Save 30% on Kindle devices, including Kindle Paperwhite ($94.99), Kindle Oasis ($174.99), and up to 55% on Kindle Kids ($49.99). If you have been looking to save some money on buying an e-reader, you will want to capitalize on these deals, you won’t find anything better to at least Black Friday.

The 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite 8GB edition normally retails for $139, but you will save 30% and be able to buy it for $94.99 in the US. This is a seriously good deal, and likely the best of the bunch. It is the first paperwhite with both a front-lit display and color temperature system with warm lighting. The screen is using the latest generation E INK Carta 1200 display panel, which increases the refresh rate by 25% and overall performance by 35%. This means, when you are turning pages in a book, it will be faster than any other Kindle on the market. There is a 300 PPI screen, so you will get razer sharp fonts and the 7-inch screen is great for reading. Not that many people listen to audiobooks on their Kindle, but this model has support for Bluetooth headphones or an external speaker and there is an Audible section in the Kindle Store.

The Kindle Oasis 3rd generation used to be their flagship model. One of its biggest advantages is physical page turn buttons and its the only Kindle with a dual core processor, so it is very fast. Since this reader came out in 2019, it doesn’t have any of the modern things, like USB-C or a really good screen, but it is perfectly suitable for the everyday reader. The formfactor is totally unique too, it is asymmetrical and many people love the overall design.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition. This is based on the Amazon Kindle Basic, which came out in 2019. It is on sale for $49, which is a stellar savings, since the regular price is $109.99. However, this deal is only reserved for customers who have Prime Membership. The Kindle Kinds Edition has a six inch screen with 212 PPI and has a front-lit display. There are four cases to choose from and an upgraded two year warranty for any damage. There is also a free one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which has thousands of age appropriate books to read, all for free. This is also ad-free, and there are no Kids models that serve advertisements at all. I think this is a really good for the kid in your family, but adults can use it too, it has so much value, at a really good price.



