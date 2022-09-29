Send to Kindle for EPUB will now show ebook cover art

When Amazon implemented EPUB support for their Send to Kindle functionality, one of the downsides is that the cover art was not displayed properly. This resulted in the standard grey cover art with a text title. Needless to say, this was disjointing for a number of users, who like to see the art. Amazon has just released the 5.15.1 firmware update in the past 24 hours and it fixes the cover art problem. If you use any of the Send to Kindle methods, cover art will once again show properly on EPUB files, but not PDF’s.

One of the other aspects of the new firmware update has to do with Kids. Kids can now submit requests to their parent to purchase a limited selection of books. Go to the Amazon Kids parental controls page in settings and turn Store Access on to enable this feature. Kindle now supports WPA3 WIFI security type. This keeps you up to date with industry leading wireless security standards.

