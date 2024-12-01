Should You Buy the New 2024 Kindle Scribe or the Scribe 1?

The new Amazon Kindle Scribe had the longest waiting period among all the new Kindle devices Amazon launched in October. Fortunately, we are almost at the end of the wait as the new e-note device is slated for launch just next week, or December 4 to be precise.

While that is great, the point to note here is that the new 2024 Kindle Scribe comes with just minor improvements at best over the first-gen Scribe launched back in 2022. The basic design remains the same but comes in new shades of Tungsten and Metallic Jade, both of which look nice. The overall looks have been further accentuated by the white shaded bezel which gels with the white background of the display. This makes the display seem as if it extends all the way up to the edges itself.

In reality, the bezel or the display are exactly the same. It is just that you have the illusion of the bezel being almost non-existent. It is the same 10.2-inch display that the new Scribe comes with, having a 300 PPI resolution. However, the display is now smoother with a more paper-like texture. There is also a premium pen that the Scribe comes bundled with. The pen does not need to be charged as such and can be used right away. It comes with an erasure as well as a short-cut button.

You can create meeting notes as well as to-do lists using the notebook that the new Scribe comes with. You can convert your handwritten notes to text and share them with others easily. The integrated front light will let you read or write in almost any lighting conditions. The glare-free e-paper display is just as readable in direct sunlight as it is indoors. Also, it causes just the minimum strain on your eyes, even after prolonged usage.

However, the biggest change with the 2024 Scribe is the several advanced AI features that it comes with. Those include Active Canvas and Expandable Margins. These allow for a more organized note-taking experience that is also easy to manage and edit. You can get new articles written or create a summary of an existing article.

Now the best part of it all is that all of the new AI features that the 2024 Scribe comes with are going to be made available to the Scribe 1 as well via a software update. So, while those looking for a nice e-reader device with note-taking capabilities can always opt for the 2024 Scribe, the first-gen Scribe too is going to remain relevant. The new Scribe is set for a launch on Dec. 4, 2024, and is priced at $400, $420, and $450 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models respectively. In contrast, the Scribe 1 is priced at $340, $390, and $420 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB models.