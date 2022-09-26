The best new books to hit Kindle Unlimited this October

Kindle Unlimited helps voracious readers, casual book lovers, and new-to-reading customers discover incredible books across every genre—with new titles added every month. This October a number of new titles have been added to the platform and here are some of the new books available on Kindle Unlimited right now.

Historical Horror

The Wehrwolf, Alma Katsu: Alma Katsu, the visionary author of The Fervor, The Hunger, and The Deep, brings readers a terrifying short story about monsters among men—and the thin lines that divide them.

Memoir

I Choose Darkness, Jenny Lawson: From cheap costumes to creepy dolls to questionable candy, number one New York Times bestselling author Jenny Lawson weaves a hauntingly hilarious account of her ongoing—sometimes outrageous—Halloween life.

Mystery/Thriller

Uncharted Waters , Sally Hepworth: An icebreaker leads to unintended consequences for two strangers aboard a luxury yacht in this seductively twisty short story by the New York Times bestselling author of The Good Sister.

General Fiction

Fly Away , Kristin Hannah: An emotionally complex, heart-wrenching novel about love, motherhood, loss, and new beginnings, Fly Away reminds us that where there is life, there is hope, and where there is love, there is forgiveness. Told with her trademark powerful storytelling and illuminating prose, Kristin Hannah reveals why she is one of the most beloved writers of our day.

Young Adult

Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley: Angeline Boulley’s debut novel, Firekeeper’s Daughter, is a groundbreaking YA thriller about a Native teen who must root out the corruption in her community, perfect for readers of Angie Thomas and Tommy Orange.

Fantasy/Sci-Fi

She Who Became the Sun , Shelley Parker-Chan: To possess the Mandate of Heaven, the female monk Zhu will do anything.

