The Kindle Keyboard has a secret Minesweeper Game

The Kindle Keyboard is a very old e-reader, it came out in 2010 and a Special Offers version came out in 2011. It had both a WIFI and 3G variant and remains a fairly popular device to read books. Did you know the Kindle Keyboard has a few Easter eggs? It has a secret Mine Sweeper game. You can access it by holding down on the SHIFT, ALT and M keys at the same time. This will give you a little game that Amazon developed.

There is another feature on the Kinde Keyboard that many people do not know about. This feature allows you to easily enter numbers, which is useful for jumping to a specific page or entering a WIFI password. If you hold down on the ALT key and press down on the letters at the very top, they turn into numbers. For example, Q is 1, W is 2, E is 3 etc. This is a handy little trick.

