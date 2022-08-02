These are the Amazon First Reads free ebooks for August

Amazon Prime Members receive a myriad of benefits for their subscription and one of them is Amazon First Reads. You get early access to books that are not available on the Kindle Store. Every month there are 8 titles and a user can download one for free. They span a bunch of different genres, such as thrillers, historical fiction, suspense, romance, SCI-FI, memoir and a book for your kid.

This month there are plenty of good books to check out. The most notable are Robert Bailey, Rich Blood, A Harvest of Secrets by Roland Merullo and Broken Summer by J.M Lee. The vast majority of the books that are available for August are published by Amazons own imprints, these are authors that Amazon approaches directly and signs them for a book deal.

