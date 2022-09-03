Thing to do before you give away or sell your Kindle

The Amazon Kindle devices are built to last long. Many also develop a bonding with their Kindle devices and are known to hang on with their Kindles which are several generations old. However, on the other hand, if you are looking to get rid of your Kindle, here is what you need to do before handing it down to the new owner.

Erase the Kindle of its existing data

Go to the Kindle Home Screen and tap on the three horizontal lines on the top right corner to access the Menu option. Select Settings from the Menu option. On the Settings page, select Device Options. On the Device Options page, select Reset. You will be asked for confirmation if you really wish to Reset your Kindle. There is going be a warning message shown seeking to remind you all of your data and downloaded content is going to be lost for ever. Select Yes for the Reset process to begin.

Now, the point to note here is that Resetting your Kindle will revert it back to the factory setting state. In other words, it will become the same as it was when you first bought the device. Needless to say, this will lead to all your downloaded content as well as your personal info getting deleted from the device forever. The device serial number will no longer be associated with your Amazon account. You can now safely hand over the Kindle to anyone you’d want to. The new owner will have to register all over again and the device serial numbers will be assigned to the new owner’s Amazon account. They will get to use the device as if they had bought it off the store.

