Three Months of Kindle Unlimited Available For Free

Amazon is offering three months of Kindle Unlimited membership for free. The offer is however applicable to only Prime members associated with an active US-based account. This happens to be the third time that Amazon has launched the free Kindle Unlimited offer this year.

The offer will only apply to new subscribers or returning subscribers while current members have been exempted. Better check with the official Kindle Unlimited page at Amazon and check if your account qualifies for the deal. The offer which started on Sept. 16 is valid till October 9th which is also when the Prime Big Deal Days come to an end.

After you have signed up, you can always walk out of it anytime you want. However, you will have to do that within the stipulated three-month period. Otherwise, there is going to be a regular fee of $11.99 charged from your account every month after the expiry of the three-month trial period.

That said, there are plenty of reasons to keep your KU membership live. It offers unlimited access to 4 million e-books, audiobooks, comics, and magazines. You can read or listen to these on all Kindle devices. Plus, Kindle Unlimited can also be accessed via any device where you can download and install the Kindle app.