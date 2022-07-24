Tons of Kindle books are on sale with Amazon Gold box deal

Every month, Amazon runs a Gold box promotion for Kindle books, where you can save a ton of money and get them for $3.99 or less. Most of the titles are from authors you have heard of and there are numerous bestsellers on the list. If you are looking to build up your Kindle collection, this is a great time to do it. The deals expire at 11:59, so you will want to take advantage of the 80% savings ASAP.

There are 105 Kindle books on the Gold Box page today. They cover a myriad of genres such as mysteries, fiction, romance, fantasy, biographies, teen, and spirituality. Lots of the books are Amazon Editors Picks, so they have been vetted by their in-house team. Most of the books have between 5,000 and 30,000 reviews, left by people who actually bought the book. I would likely recommend Stranger in a Lifeboat and Summer in Sonoma.

If you missed out on this deal, no worries. You might want to take advantage of Amazons First Reads Program for July. Prime Members can download books before they are officially released and each one only costs a dollar or two. There is normally a list of 10 books and you can choose to buy and download up to two of them. These books are from Amazons imprints, so you won’t really find any bestsellers on this list, however you can discover some cool new authors.

