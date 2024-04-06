What is Amazon Prime Reading?

Amazon Prime Membership is primarily purchased for discounts, often one-day or same-day shipping. If you order many things from Amazon, Prime membership is worth it. Yet the benefits go beyond quick delivery, including added savings, convenience, and entertainment. A Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you pay annually. Amazon also offers additional affordable membership options such as Prime Access and Prime Student, which provide the same valuable benefits as a regular Prime membership.

A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you pay annually. Amazon also offers additional affordable membership options, such as Prime Access and Prime Student, which provide the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.

One of the best aspects of an Amazon Prime membership is Prime Reading. The program launched in the United States in 2016 and has since expanded into other countries. It features a rotating selection of 3,000 books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, and comics. This includes Amazon Original Stories, binge-worthy short fiction and nonfiction from bestselling authors, acclaimed storytellers, and new voices, including Cheryl Strayed, Dean Koontz, Mindy Kaling, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Margaret Atwood, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and more. Readers can also enjoy pre-release, editorially-selected Kindle books across genres through Amazon First Reads.

Although Prime Reading works excellent with Amazon devices like a Fire tablet or Kindle e-reader, you don’t need one of these devices to use it. You can also read digital content via the Kindle app, which is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. If you want to read at school or work, where a tablet or e-reader is not allowed, users can use the Kindle cloud reader, which works on any major internet browser.

Many people are unaware of one small caveat to Prime Reading. You can only download up to 10 Prime Reading titles on your device simultaneously.

