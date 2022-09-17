Will you buy the new Kindle Basic 2022 model?

Amazon is going to be releasing a brand new entry level Kindle e-reader on October 12th and they are taking pre-orders now. The big selling points is the 300 PPI screen, all previous models had 167 PPI, so text will be razer sharp. The storage has been upgraded from 8GB on the previous generation to 16GB, which is useful for storing more digital content, such as books, comics and manga. The Kindle finally has USB-C charging, and a newly added dark mode feature. Will you be buying this new model?

The base model Kindle has a six inch capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1448X1072 with 300 PPI. . It has a sunken screen and bezel design, so fonts will look razer sharp. When reading outdoors, the screen will not have any glare from the sun. It is packing in four white LED lights to power the front-lit display, which will allow you to read in the dark.

Underneath the hood is a 1 GHZ single core processor, 512MB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It finally has a USB-C cable, so this will be used for charging the battery via wall outlet or your computer. Users will also be able to sideload in their own digital books with Windows Explorer or with a 3rd party program such as Calibre. When it comes to battery life, a single charge lasts up to six weeks, based on a half hour of reading per day with wireless off and the light setting at 13. Battery life may vary depending on use. Audible audiobook streaming over Bluetooth will reduce battery life. Users will be able to browse the internet with the Kindle Experimental Browser or buy ebooks from the Amazon bookstore and Audible audiobook store. The dimensions are 6.2” x 4.3” x 0.32” (157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0 mm). and and weighs 5.56 oz (158 g).

It is going to retail for $99.99 in the United States or $129.99 in Canada. This model is going to be released all over the world.

