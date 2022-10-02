You can now pre-order the Amazon Scribe with a Trade-in

When Amazon made the pre-order listing for the upcoming Kindle Scribe, the new digital note taking device and hybrid e-Reader, there was no way you could save additional money by trading in your old device. Amazon has just updated their product listing and it is now possible to trade-in your old Kindle and save 20% on the pre-order which would amount to some compelling savings.

The amount of savings will be determinate on the Kindle you want to trade-in. When you click on the trade-in link, it will provide all of the Kindle e-readers associated with your account. Answer a few questions and then Amazon will provide you with a label, which you can use to ship it to them. Within 10 days they will send a gift card to your account, which can be used for the savings. It is a process that takes a little while, but if you need to save money, this is one of the only ways to do it.

Waiting 10 days is not a big deal, considering the Scribe will begin shipping out at the end of November. The Scribe is Amazons most expensive e-Reader, especially if you want to go with the 32GB or 64GB of storage, which adds to the cost.

