Kobo e-readers can now change font size with gestures

Kobo has just issued a new firmware update for most of their modern e-readers. The new 4.33.19759 build can now change your font size by using the pinch gesture – As you pinch, a circular preview window appears, allowing you to see the font size as you adjust it. As you pinch, a circular preview window will appear to allow you to see the font size as you adjust it. Once you are comfortable with the size you can release your fingers to update the font size on the page. You can also toggle this feature on or off in Reading Settings.

There has also been some new PDF enhancements. If you zoom in on a PDF document and turn the page, the zoom level will be maintained for each additional page turn. This can be useful if you have zoomed in slightly to remove excess margins and increase the legibility of the content. Kobo is one of the few brands that have this functionality in their e-readers and also e-notes such as the Sage and Elipsa. The vast majority of dedicated e-notes on the market do not save your zoom level when you turn a page, which can be frustrating when reading.

Finally, you can easily display additional dictionaries under the “Add more dictionaries” button under the language dropdown menu in dictionary lookup.

