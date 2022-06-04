Kobo e-readers make it easier to see books on sale

Kobo has just issued a brand new update for the vast majority of all of their e-readers. Version 4.33.19608 was just released and one of the best new feature is being able to easily determine what books are on sale, so you can save some money. You can now see which books are currently on sale in your Wishlist, the Kobo Store, search results, your recommendations, and on the book details page. Look for the crossed out price to see how much the book was before it went on sale.

There have also been some minor improvements, that might be relevant for many users. Battery percentages are now reported more accurately and Kobo has fixed a bug that caused some OverDrive libraries to get stuck when loading if there were no books in the list. If you sideload in your own MOBI files, there have been some fixes to fix formatting issues. If you tend to make lots of highlights on the Sage or Elipsa, Kobo has removed highlight export limit for sideloaded EPUB books.

Kobo tends to push firmware updates slowly, so it might be a week or two before you get it pushed out to your device via WIFI. If you simply cannot wait, you can manually download the files for your particular model. This site also has download links for Kobo’s various affiliates, such as Walmart or FNAC. After you download the firmware for your device, extract the zip file into the .kobo folder on your e-reader and reboot.

