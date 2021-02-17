Good e-Reader

Kobo e-readers now save words you looked up in the dictionary

By

Kobo has introduced a new feature with the 4.26.16704 firmware update. There is a new beta feature called My Words. Expand your vocabulary by saving words you’ve looked up in the dictionary. You’ll find words you’ve saved in More > Activity. To enable this feature, go to More > Beta Features > My Words.

There are also some minor aspects of this new update. The “Back to page x” button for epubs has returned, annotation sync has been improved. Tapping the text field within the note preview window will now allow you to edit and PDF viewing has been improved when viewing a document in landscape mode.

