Kobo Elipsa Pack is on sale for $50 off

The Kobo Elipsa is a large-screen digital note-taking device designed to work with the Kobo Stylus to freehand draw, take notes and solve complex math equations. The product is also geared towards reading digital content, such as books and manga. It has Bluetooth, and customers can buy and listen to audiobooks in conjunction with wireless headphones. The Elipsa has received a rare discount on the Kobo Online Store, which is discounted by $50, and this Pack includes the Elipsa, a case, a stylus and replacement nibs.

In the United States, the Kobo Elipsa Pack normally retails for $399 and is on sale for $349.99. Meanwhile, in Canada the everyday price is $499, however, is it on sale for $449.99. I looked to see if it was on sale in Europe and the United Kingdom, but the product was not on sale.

The Kobo Elipsa provides more value than the Amazon Kindle Scribe. It has a better note-taking engine, and the stylus has better pressure sensitivity. The discounts on the Elipsa sale make it a better buy.



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.