Kobo has less ghosting on their Colour e-Readers

The latest generation of Rakuten Kobo e-readers has received a new update on their latest generation products. The update only applies to the Kobo Libra Colour, Kobo Clara Colour and Clara BW models. The new 4.40.23081 update was just released today, and although the change log states “performance and bug fixes,” there are a few notable improvements you need to know about.

Kobo has improved its waveform controller. This should reduce ghosting on colour images and text when turning pages. This is an important update, and users can expect constant refinement of the colour experience going forward. The head of hardware told me that they are going all-in on colour e-readers and e-notes in the future, so long-term support is needed since these new colour e-readers are considered first-generation.

Kobo updated its security certificates, which are necessary for connecting to the Kobo store to purchase e-books and audiobooks and to your local library branch via Overdrive. They have also removed the sleep screen illustrations from Colour devices.

Sometimes, updates can take a while to release to your country and region. So exercise some patience. If you installed the update and notice any bugs, comment below.

