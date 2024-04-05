Kobo is sold out of the Libra 2 e-reader in Canada on the main Kobo website. The device is still available through Chapters Indigo and Amazon.ca. The Libra 2 is also available at the main Kobo store in the United States and Amazon. Rakuten Kobo is gearing up for the forthcoming Libra Colour e-reader, which will be available to order next month. It remains to be seen if Kobo will continue to sell the Libra 2, a black and white e-reader, alongside the colour model or if the black and white model will be discontinued once everyone is sold out of their existing supply. Typically, Kobo does not announce discontinued models since they don’t want to say anything, and their retailers are left holding the bag.

The Libra 2 came out in October 2021 and is still relevant today. It features a 7-inch E INK Carta 1200 display with a resolution of 1264×1680 with 300 PPI. Underneath the hood is a 1 GHZ single-core processor, 512MB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It has a USB-C to charge the device and a respectable 1,500 mAh battery. You can connect to the Kobo Bookstore and Overdrive and access Pocket via WIFI. It has Bluetooth 5.1 to connect headphones to listen to audiobooks.

What I like about this device is the excellent front-lit display and colour temperature system. It also has manual page-turn buttons, which makes it easy to press down buttons to turn pages instead of exclusively relying on the touchscreen.

