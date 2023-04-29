Kobo issues clarification with regard to their latest software update

Kobo has recently made an announcement regarding an important software update for their e-readers. As The e-Book Reader stated, users of older models were sent an email with limited information about the update, causing a lot of confusion in the process. To address these concerns, Kobo has added a notice on their help website with further details.

As per the latest clarification issued by the company, all Kobo e-readers must have software version 4.35 or higher installed to be able to install the latest update. Further, Kobo stated the latest update, version 4.36 is only available for the new Kobo Elipsa 2E. Kobo is also expected to release an update for their other models soon. However, users of older models will have to first install update version 4.35 before they can upgrade to the latest software version.

The update is mandatory for older models, with the most recent being the Kobo Clara HD. Kobo has also stated users will have to install the update by May 25th, 2023. To update, users can simply sync their Kobo e-reader over Wi-Fi. If they miss the deadline, they will have to update using the Kobo Desktop software instead.

Users who fail to update may experience difficulties accessing the Kobo store on their devices. Additionally, users who factory reset their device and haven’t installed the update won’t be able to exit the setup process. To check their software version, users can tap the More icon on the bottom right of the home screen and go to Settings > Device information > Software version.