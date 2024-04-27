Kobo Nia now selling for its lowest price ever

Target is offering the Kobo Nia for a nice $89, which is $20 off the regular price. This makes it the cheapest that the entry-level Kobo has ever sold for, LaptopMag reported. What’s more, both Amazon and Walmart too have joined in on the fun and are offering the Kobo Nia at the same price. So, if you are looking for a basic no-frills e-reader device or are looking for something to gift your mom this Mother’s Day, the Kobo Nia can be it.

The Nia impresses with its 6-inch glare-free E Ink display. The adjustable front light ensures an optimum reading experience even in the dark. The 8 GB of storage onboard however can be a bit cramped though it can still hold up to 6000 e-books easily. That figure however will come down a bit if you include audiobooks in the mix.

The Nia comes with a battery that is rated at 2 weeks of run time on a single charge. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity while there is also a USB port for charging and side loading of content. It sports a compact and portable dimension which makes it easy to carry around. It is like having your entire library with you at all times. At 172 grams, it is easily one of the lightest e-readers around in the 6-inch category.

All of this makes the Kobo Nia a worthy alternative to the basic Kindle device, and at $90, it is a steal.