Kobo Plus debuts in Norway, can be a boon for those seeking English-language content

In the dynamic realm of book subscriptions, services like Kindle Unlimited and Kobo Plus have revolutionized reading experiences. However, for avid readers residing outside major markets, accessing these literary treasures has been a challenge—until now.

Enter Kobo Plus, the subscription service from the renowned Canadian e-books retailer, Kobo, making its debut in the Nordic countries, including Norway. This development is especially exciting for those who have a penchant for indulging in English content through e-books and audiobooks.

While Norway boasts several audiobook subscription services, they predominantly cater to the local market, offering a plethora of Norwegian titles with only a smattering of well-known English ones. Kobo Plus aims to bridge this gap by providing unlimited access to its extensive catalog of both e-books and audiobooks for a single monthly fee.

Kobo, a major player in the English-speaking markets and one of the biggest competitors to Amazon Kindle boasts a vast collection comprising over one million e-books and 120,000 audiobooks. The allure of Kobo Plus lies not only in its diverse library but also in its flexibility—much like Amazon’s Kindle, you don’t need a Kobo digital reader. Instead, you can seamlessly enjoy your favorite reads by downloading the Kobo reading app on iPads, Android tablets, or even smartphones.

For literary enthusiasts in Norway who relish diving into the world of English literature, Kobo Plus offers tailored plans. The e-book-only and audiobook-only options stand at an affordable NOK 169 per month each. However, for those seeking the best of both worlds—immersing themselves in both e-books and audiobooks—the combined plan is available at NOK 189 per month. And the icing on the literary cake? All plans come with a generous 30-day free trial.

In essence, for the ardent readers residing in Norway with a penchant for English content, Kobo Plus presents an enticing opportunity to delve into a world of limitless reading pleasures. Whether you prefer the immersive experience of e-books or the captivating narratives of audiobooks, Kobo Plus invites you to embark on a literary journey tailored to your preferences.