Several Kobo e-Readers Devices Discounted

Kobo might be all the rage these days thanks to the recent launch of the 7-inch Libra Colour and the 6-inch Clara Colour and the Clara BW though things do not end here. The company has now announced a sale on a few of its older Kobo e-readers. Those include the 8-inch Kobo Sage and the 10.3-inch Kobo Elipsa SE, both of which have been discounted by $30 and $50 respectively.

Specifically, the 8-inch Kobo Sage can now be bought for $239 while the Kobo Elipsa 2E is now available to buy for $349. Interestingly, both can serve as an e-note besides being excellent e-reader devices as well. However, while the stylus comes bundled with the Elipsa 2E, the same for the Kobo Sage has to be bought separately if you wish to take notes on the Sage. The more recent 7-inch Kobo Libra Color can also be used for note-taking though here again, the stylus has to be procured separately while the two Clara models do not support stylus operations.

The Kobo Sage is also the only other Kobo model that comes with physical page-turn buttons and an Oasis-like asymmetrical build. That makes it easy to hold and operate the device while the large 8-inch E Ink display makes it convenient for both e-reading and note-taking. The Kobo Sage can also be a nice option if you are missing the Libra which seems to have been discontinued in favor of the Libra Colour.

With the Elipsa 2E, you have a nice note-taking device but at $349, it still is quite expensive compared to the Kindle Scribe which right now is retailing for $279 for the same 32 GB model. The Scribe also offers a 300 PPI display compared to the 227 PPI resolution of the Elipsa 2E. The Scribe at 433 grams however is a bit heavier compared to the 383 grams of the Kobo offering.