Switch easily between different Kobo Books with new gesture controls

Kobo has introduced new gesture controls to switch between multiple ebooks at once. Swipe down while you’re reading to easily switch between your 3 most recently viewed items. Users will need to install the latest 4.34.20097 firmware update for virtually all Kobo e-readers and once this process has been finished, the new gesture controls will be unlocked.

Gesture controls has been something that Kobo has been working on for awhile. The last major update they added a pinch-zooming gesture to adjust font size when reading a book, rather then accessing the reading options and adjusting the font manually.

In addition this latest update, there is a new store option that will remember books you that looked at before in a comprehensive list, its called Recently Viewed List. This might be handy if you looked a few books, and were considering buying them or maybe wanted to wait for a sale. If the recently viewed list isn’t your jam, it can be disabled by going to Settings > Energy saving and privacy > Turn off recently viewed.

Finally, Kobo added language support for Czech, Polish, and Romanian languages and added new Rakuten Sans and Rakuten Serif fonts. Designed for digital reading, with respect for the print tradition. There is also a new option to change time to 24-hour format in Settings > Date and Time.