What don’t you like about Rakuten Kobo E-Readers?

Kobo is the global number two player in the e-reader space, behind the Amazon Kindle. Kobo is sold in over one hundred countries all over the world, through authorized retailers, electronics chains and bookstores. The company has been involved in this space since 2009 and continuously releases at least one or two different models every single year. The e-readers do have some drawbacks. Some freeze and are utterly unresponsive, some have staining on the screen, and become nothing more than paperweights. Some Kobo devices have such poor batteries, that they only last a week, instead of a month. Kobo customer service is also lacking, their call centre staff have little to no training and cannot resolve the simplest of issues.

There are some benefits about owning a Kobo. They are the only e-reader brand in the world to have integration with Overdrive. This is a company that powers the audiobook and ebook collections of most public libraries in North America and Europe. Kobo users can simply enter their local branches library card number, browse their collection and borrow books and read them, right on the Kobo. Pocket is a read it later service, and users can use a Pocket plugin for major internet browsers and send web articles directly to their Kobo. Once on the Kobo, all articles are basically converted to a small ebook, making it easy to read. When Kobo develops new firmware updates, they are the only company that supports not only their newest devices, but also their oldest too, which is refreshing.

What aspects of Kobo do you not like? Did you buy a Kobo e-reader and regret it due to performance issues, battery life or something else?