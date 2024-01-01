10 best manga set for release in January 2024

Get ready for the manga extravaganza as new chapters continue to flood in, making every month a treasure trove of either fresh, never-seen-before stories or beloved series that fans eagerly anticipate. As we step into 2024, manga enthusiasts are in for a treat with January’s lineup of releases. Brace yourselves for an array of exciting new series, among them a fresh Higurashi installment, making its comeback after over a decade. Here, we present the top 10 manga releases as stated by CBR that are slated for January that you wouldn’t want to miss!

10. Steel of the Celestial Shadows

Ryudo Konosuke finds himself burdened with a unique curse—he involuntarily repels any metal that comes into his proximity. This predicament stands in stark contrast to his mother’s aspirations for him to become a triumphant warrior, reveling in a life of opulence. Instead, Ryudo grapples with the harsh reality of being a samurai facing seemingly insurmountable challenges, with his dreams appearing distant and unattainable.

Just when Ryudo teeters on the brink of surrender, a mysterious woman intervenes, ushering him into a realm of magic that alters the course of his destiny. Crafted by the skilled pen of Daruma Matsuura, “Steel of the Celestial Shadows” is a supernatural period drama that delves into themes of honor and redemption. Serialized since June 2020, the English translation of the first volume is set to be officially released on January 16, promising readers a compelling introduction to Ryudo’s enthralling tale.

9. Dose of Matrimony: Volume 1

In the intricate world of assassins, Hikaru Gero, a member of a formidable clan, has never entertained the idea of marriage. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when Gero finds himself burdened with the responsibility of securing an heir for the clan. If he fails, his sister will be thrust into the role. Desperate and with limited options, Gero turns to an unlikely solution—he proposes to one of his assassination targets.

Facing rejection, Gero seizes an unconventional opportunity. He enlists the help of his target, a skilled marriage swindler, to coach him in the art of charming women. His goal? To find a suitable match, safeguard his sister, and preserve the honor of his clan.

“Marriagetoxin” made its debut on April 20, 2022, with Manga Plus offering an English translation exclusively through their digital app. However, the exciting news is that starting January 2nd, courtesy of Viz Media and rebranded as “Marriage Toxin,” fans can enjoy the physical English release of this enthralling series. Get ready for a thrilling journey into the world of unconventional matrimony!

8. Komi’s Awkward Spa Day: Volume 28

In the latest instalment of “Komi Can’t Communicate,” Volume 28 takes an unexpected turn as Komi’s dad extends an invitation to Tadano for a spa date. However, Tadano’s nerves lead to a question about relationships that injects a dose of awkwardness into the outing. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of both humorous and heartwarming moments as Tadano and Komi’s connection deepens.

Since its inception in May 2016, “Komi Can’t Communicate” has been weaving its tale, and now, with its 28th volume set to release on January 9, 2024, readers can anticipate a delightful continuation of the duo’s journey. Eight years have passed since Tadano first agreed to assist Komi in her quest to make 100 friends, and in the process, their bond has transcended mere friendship. As Komi’s family expresses a desire to know Tadano better, it seems that the stakes are getting higher in this heartwarming tale of connection and growth.

7. One Punch Man, Volume 27

In the gripping pages of “One Punch Man,” Volume 27 raises the stakes as the formidable villain Psykos devises a plan to merge with the Monster King, unlocking unparalleled levels of power. Simultaneously, within the labyrinthine depths of the Monster Association, Saitama finds himself ensnared in a cave-in, setting the stage for a challenging escape.

The inception of the original webcomic for One Punch Man dates back to 2009, and its manga journey has spanned just over a decade. Throughout this time, Saitama has captivated fans with his unique struggle to find purpose in heroism, where every adversary succumbs to a single, monotonous punch. As we usher in January 2024, the English release of Volume 27 is set to hit shelves, encapsulating chapters 132 to 137 of this iconic story. Brace yourself for a thrilling continuation of Saitama’s quest in the world of relentless heroics.

6. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure—Stone Ocean, Volume 2

In the latest chapter of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 6—Stone Ocean, Jolyne finds herself in dire straits as her father, Jotaro Kujo, attempts a daring rescue from jail. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn, leading to the theft of Jotaro’s stand and memories by an unknown adversary. Now, aided by Ermes, Jolyne is thrust into a relentless quest to recover her father’s missing memories and the powers sealed within them.

Since its inception in 1987, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been a continuous journey, with its manga and anime divided into distinctive parts. Part 6, Stone Ocean, unfolds in America and revolves around Jolyne Cujoh’s struggle for survival within the confines of wrongful imprisonment. Prepare for the next installment of this captivating saga as the second volume of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 6—Stone Ocean hits shelves on January 23. The adventure continues, and the stakes have never been higher!

5. Solo Leveling, Volume 8

As the highly anticipated official anime adaptation of Solo Leveling hits screens, fans can gear up for the release of its eighth volume on January 23. Jinwoo Sung’s remarkable journey from an overlooked E-rank hunter to a coveted S-class powerhouse has gripped readers, yet his focus remains unwavering—seeking answers to the enigmatic questions that haunt him.

The original web novel iteration of Solo Leveling commenced in 2016, followed by the Webtoon adaptation in March 2018. Jinwoo, having survived a harrowing brush with death and bestowed with newfound abilities, embarks on a quest to unravel the mysteries surrounding his unique gifts and the perilous dungeons that once threatened to claim him. Brace yourself for the next chapter in Jinwoo’s riveting odyssey as Solo Leveling, Volume 8, hits shelves this January, offering a compelling continuation of this gripping tale.

4. Higurashi When They Cry: MEGURI, Volume 1

Breaking a decade-long hiatus, Higurashi When They Cry: MEGURI emerges as the latest addition to the Higurashi series, excluding a spinoff that began serialization last year. The cycle of June 1983’s unsettling repetitions has been shattered, leaving Rika Furude on a quest to unravel the sinister origins of the harrowing events. Unlike its anime counterparts, the MEGURI spinoff, rooted in Higurashi’s Answer arcs, offers a unique narrative perspective.

Since its inception in 2002 with the release of the first game, the Higurashi series has evolved, boasting a total of eight games to date. The original manga, introduced in 2008, is a tapestry woven between two distinctive arcs—the Question Arc and Answer Arc. In addition to the main storyline, a manga spin-off and three side stories featuring different characters have enriched the Higurashi universe. Brace yourself for the revival of suspense and intrigue as Higurashi When They Cry: MEGURI, Volume 1, takes readers on a journey into the enigmatic depths of the series once more.

3. Bocchi The Rock, Volume 2

In the musical realm of Bocchi The Rock, Volume 2 delves into the life of its titular protagonist, Bocchi. Beyond anonymously sharing covers online, Bocchi keeps her musical passion close to her chest until fate steers her into joining a band. Despite making a few friends and braving a couple of performances, social anxiety remains a formidable challenge for Bocchi. Now, she must confront the daunting pressure of showcasing her talents at her school’s upcoming festival.

The melodic journey of Bocchi The Rock commenced in 2017, with its manga release taking flight in 2019. October 2023 marked the official English translation release, and fans can anticipate the arrival of the second translated volume in January, followed by the third in May. While the subsequent four untranslated volumes currently lack a release date, readers are in for a symphony of emotions as Bocchi continues her quest to harmonize with her musical aspirations and conquer the shadows of social anxiety.

2. Blue Lock, Volume 23

Prepare for the gripping climax of the Neo Egotist League’s third match as Blue Lock’s 23rd volume unfolds. The battleground between Germany and England is ablaze with fervor as the teams fight tooth and nail, each striving for victory in this pivotal encounter. From strategic counterattacks to dazzling, bold plays, every player is pushing themselves to the limit to emerge triumphant in the closing stages of this electrifying match. Covering chapters 195 to 203 of the manga, the 23rd volume of Blue Lock promises a rollercoaster of thrilling soccer action.

Having kicked off its serialization in August 2018, Blue Lock’s first published volume hit the shelves in November of the same year. While volumes 24 through 27 are currently available exclusively in Japanese, the translated English release dates for these volumes remain unconfirmed. Brace yourself for the suspense and excitement as Blue Lock, Volume 23, delivers the high-stakes drama of this intense soccer showdown.

1. Parasyte, Full Color Collection Vol. 5

As Parasyte’s gripping narrative unfolds in its fifth volume, Shinichi’s concern for Kana intensifies. With the parasite count on the rise, Kana’s impulsive rushes into danger become even more worrisome. Armed with the ability to sense parasites, Kana embarks on a perilous quest to seek them out. When Shinichi loses contact with her after a warning, he races against time to find her before a tragedy unfolds.

Their unique coexistence begins when a parasite partially infiltrates Shinichi’s arm instead of his brain. Their symbiotic relationship, however, makes them a target for other parasites seeking their distinct nature. The Parasyte manga, available in English since 2002, is set for a breathtaking re-print over two decades later—this time in stunning full color. Brace yourself for the chilling twists and turns as Parasyte, Full Color Collection Vol. 5, takes readers on a journey through the complexities of survival in a world plagued by parasites.