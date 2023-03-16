Barnes and Noble is having a manga sale

Barnes and Noble are having a manga sale for print and digital. If you buy one manga, you can get the second one for 50% off, which is excellent. You can buy them online from the Barnes and Noble website or visit one of their 600 bookstores. This is one of B&N’s most significant strengths for savings since you don’t have to buy it online exclusively, but the retail stores are a tangible way to browse the manga in person and find out what resonates with you.
The 50% off manga deal runs from March 13th to March 28th, so you have some time to capitalize. According to the sale’s terms and conditions, this deal does apply to pre-order items, but there are exclusions. Sadly, manga and anime box sets are primarily off-limits. However, single issues and graphic novels are good to go. B&N also has anime Blu-rays and DVDs as part of the sale.
Print sales of manga and digital grew by 9% in 2022, primarily due to customers shopping in bookstores. This is substantial growth but pales compared to the 134% manga growth rate in 2021 and the 30% growth rate in 2020.
