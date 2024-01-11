Beckett enters the Manga realm with new grading service

Beckett Collectibles has announced it is introducing Manga Grading Service, a move that marks a significant development in the Manga grading landscape. This not only positions Beckett as an industry leader but also opens up a pioneering opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. With this latest offering, Manga collectors can now safeguard, display, and take pride in their collections with a renewed sense of assurance.

Beckett said the thorough grading process encompasses a meticulous assessment of each manga’s condition, ensuring accurate evaluations. Seasoned graders, adhering to strict guidelines, conduct a detailed inspection, providing collectors with precise and reliable grading results, including thorough book authentication.

“Building on our legacy in Manga, which began with the Beckett Anime & Manga magazine, our foray into Manga grading is poised to redefine how collectors engage with their beloved collections. It reflects Beckett’s commitment to preserving and elevating the value of collectibles, instilling unwavering confidence in collectors regarding the quality and authenticity of their cherished items,” remarked Bill Sutherland, Head of Beckett Manga. Bill further stated, “Manga enthusiasts now have the opportunity to enjoy the same level of protection and authenticity that Beckett has long provided to collectors.”

The global popularity of Japanese-style comics has fueled a remarkable growth in the Manga industry. According to 2022 reports, graphic novel and adult comic sales reached an all-time high of 35.7 million copies. Manga sales have quadrupled since 2019, outpacing the total print book market by 27 times, and Beckett is poised to ride this wave of enthusiasm.

Established in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards, Beckett Collectibles has evolved into a prominent player in various collectible categories. With its signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools, Beckett continues to serve both hobbyists and professionals, expanding its influence beyond its initial sports card origins.