Chiho Saitō to Start New Manga on June 28

‘The March issue of Shogakukan‘s Monthly Flowers magazine published the final chapter of Chiho Saitō’s Kaguyaden (Bright Night Legend) manga on Friday. Additionally, Saitō’s Torikae Baya manga will have a new one-shot manga, which will run in the magazine’s May issue on March 28. Her new manga will start serialization in the magazine’s August issue on June 28. The magazine did not reveal the new manga’s title.

Saitō’s Kaguyaden manga is a new take on the “Princess Kaguya” story, where a beautiful woman plunges into fate alone to find out the truth behind the “15 Nights of Blood” incident, and the mystery behind her dear brother’s death.

The manga launched in Monthly Flowers in April 2018. Shogakukan published the manga’s first compiled book volume in October 2018. The manga’s 14th and final volume will ship on March 8.

Saito’s Torikae Baya manga ran in Monthly Flowers from July 2012 to November 2017.

Be-PaPas — a group of industry professionals including Saito, Yoji Enokido (Bungo Stray Dogs, Star Driver), Shinya Hasegawa (Golden Time, Taboo Tattoo), Kunihiko Ikuhara (Sailor Moon, Yuri Kuma Arashi), and Yūichirō Oguro (Revolutionary Girl Utena: The Movie) — developed the Revolutionary Girl Utena manga and anime at the same time. Saito’s manga debuted in Shogakukan’s Ciao magazine beginning in 1996, and Shogakukan published the series in five compiled volumes. Viz Media licensed and sold the manga in North America, and recently released a collector’s edition.

The three one-shot chapters of the manga were compiled into the Shōjo Kakumei Utena: After the Revolution volume, which shipped in Japan in May 2018.