Classic Magic The Gathering Manga Set For English Debut in Fall 2024

In 2024, Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts revealed in a bountiful year packed with thrilling new sets and Secret Lair unveilings. Adding to the buzz, Viz Media dropped a bombshell announcement via their official X channel the criminally underrated manga, “Destroy All Humans, They Can’t Be Regenerated: A Magic: The Gathering Manga,” is slated for release in Fall 2024.

This revelation sparked joy among fans of both the card game and the original manga, many expressing elation after years of anticipation for the Western debut of the series in English. Alongside the physical print launch, Viz Media disclosed that each copy would include an exclusive Magic: The Gathering card.

“Destruct All Humans, They Can’t Be Regenerated: A Magic: The Gathering Manga” diverges from the typical Magic: The Gathering lore, instead narrating the tale of two late 90s teenagers engrossed in the game. Hajime Kanou, a junior high otaku deeply enamored with Magic: The Gathering, frequents his school and local card shop to indulge in gameplay with friends. Despite clashes with classmate Emi Sawatari, Hajime’s ardor for the game persists, their academic rivalry morphing into an unlikely friendship and possibly something more.

Set against the backdrop of 1998, the manga delves into the intricate dynamics of the tabletop and card gaming communities, spotlighting players’ fervor. While the duels depicted exude drama and occasional campiness, “Destroy All Humans, They Can’t Be Regenerated: A Magic: The Gathering Manga” promises to captivate longtime fans with its evident adoration for Magic: The Gathering’s complex mechanics and rules.