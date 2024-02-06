Crunchyroll Launches on Samsung Smart TVs

Crunchyroll has collaborated with Samsung Electronics. This partnership will enable Samsung Smart TV users to access the company’s extensive anime catalog directly on their screens.

So, if you own a Samsung TV and love anime, then Crunchyroll will give you an easy access to its extensive anime library. The Crunchyroll library includes more than 46,000 episodes and movies, 3,300 Japanese music videos and specials. You will also be able to access the latest on-demand content, complete with subtitle and dub options across 12+ languages.

Started on February 5, the Crunchyroll app is now available on Samsung TVs globally. You can download one on your set and enjoy binge-watching anime. The app will be available to other Samsung Smart TV owners beyond the U.S. market by the end of this week.

Important Note: The Crunchyroll app is currently available in the U.S. on all 2017-2023 Samsung Smart TVs models and can be found easily in the Samsung Smart TV app store.

The company has increased its efforts to expand its service beyond its website in recent months, beginning by launching a 24/7 channel and joining Amazon’s Prime Video channels.