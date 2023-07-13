DC Universe Infinite unveils Manga-Reader feature for enhanced digital comic experience

DC Universe Infinite, the popular digital comics service, is making waves in the comic industry by introducing an exciting new feature designed specifically for manga enthusiasts. As the website ICV2 reported, the platform is set to launch a manga-reader feature, catering to the growing demand for manga content and providing users with an immersive reading experience. This move showcases DC’s commitment to embracing diverse storytelling formats and expanding its reach to a broader audience.

DC Universe Infinite’s manga-reader feature is tailored to cater to the unique reading style of Japanese manga. Users will now be able to seamlessly turn pages or swipe panels from right to left, mirroring the traditional reading format of manga. This intuitive and immersive feature aims to captivate manga fans by providing them with an authentic manga experience on a digital platform.

DC Universe Infinite is also embracing a popular practice within the manga industry — that of serializing the stories. Taking inspiration from successful manga websites and webtoon platforms, DC plans to release chapters of upcoming stories on its digital service before publishing them in print. This serialized approach not only builds excitement among readers but also allows DC to gauge audience response and adapt the storytelling accordingly.

The introduction of the manga-reader feature coincides with the highly anticipated release of three new manga titles featuring beloved DC characters – Joker: One Operation Joker, Batman: Justice Buster, and Superman vs. Meshi promising thrilling adventures and unique perspectives on iconic heroes and villains. DC Universe Infinite subscribers will have the exclusive opportunity to dive into these captivating stories as new chapters are released each week. The collected editions will subsequently be made available in print, further enriching the DC manga library.

DC Universe Infinite’s commitment to manga extends beyond the new releases. Existing manga titles within the platform’s expansive library, such as Jiro Kuwata’s Batman manga and Shiori Teshirogi’s “Batman and the Justice League,” will also be accessible through the manga-reader feature. This comprehensive manga collection caters to fans’ diverse tastes and ensures a delightful reading experience for all.