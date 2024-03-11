Digimon to launch web manga platform featuring manga in Japanese and English

Here is some exciting news for manga fans. Digimon revealed plans to launch a new web manga platform that will host manga in English and Japanese languages. The announcement was made during the “Digimon Con 2024” livestream event last Sunday, AnimeNewsNetwork reported. However, it is not known if every manga on the platform will receive dual-language releases.

The inaugural “digital issue” is slated for a summer 2024 release, promising fans a fresh Digimon manga series by none other than Tenya Yabuno, acclaimed author of Digimon Dreamers. This upcoming manga will be accessible in both English and Japanese, catering to a global audience of Digimon enthusiasts.

In addition to Yabuno’s latest creation, the web manga platform will showcase works that have won the prestigious “Digimon Comic Award,” alongside other captivating titles. Furthermore, the franchise staff also stated they are all set to inaugurate the Digimon Novel Competition as well. The competition is going to remain open from mid-March to mid-June. Winners will have their entries featured on the platform.

Meanwhile, fans eagerly anticipating more from Digimon Dreamers will be pleased to know that Tenya Yabuno concluded the series on March 4. The second volume of the manga is scheduled for release on April 4, promising further adventures in the Digimon universe.

Originally launched in Shueisha’s Saikyō Jump magazine in October 2021, Digimon Dreamers is credited to Akiyoshi Hongo for its original story. Bandai took up the mantle of publishing the comic, with an English translation by MediBang introduced in 2023. Shueisha followed suit by shipping the first volume in December 2022, marking the series’ journey into the hearts of fans worldwide.