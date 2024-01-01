Dragon Ball Super manga unveils exciting plans for 2024

As we step into 2024, the Dragon Ball universe is gearing up for another thrilling chapter in its saga. As ComicBook reported, the past year was eventful for the franchise, and the upcoming year promises even more excitement. With Dragon Ball Daima looming on the horizon, Son Goku is relishing a well-deserved break before diving back into action. For Dragon Ball Super enthusiasts, there’s already buzz about a significant manga update in 2024.

Fresh off the heels of celebrating its 100th chapter milestone, Dragon Ball Super has wrapped up its Super Hero arc. The anticipation is building for the unveiling of the next arc in January 2024 when V-Jump releases its new issue. Fans are eagerly speculating on the direction the story will take, especially considering a possible update from the manga’s artist, Toyotaro.

Toyotaro is scheduled for an interview with the official Dragon Ball website, with the video set to be released in two parts on January 1st and 8th. While details about the discussion remain elusive, fans are hopeful that Toyotaro might provide insights into the upcoming developments in the manga. Given the imminent release of the new arc with chapter 101, the optimism among Dragon Ball enthusiasts is palpable.

Despite the TV anime concluding several years ago, Toyotaro has affirmed that Dragon Ball Super is far from reaching its conclusion. The manga has continued to deliver original content, maintaining the momentum created by the animated series. Even with the anticipation surrounding Dragon Ball Daima, Toyotaro, and series creator Akira Toriyama remain committed to evolving their ongoing project. The future of Dragon Ball Super appears wide open, hinting at the possibility of another captivating original arc.

As we eagerly await the new year, the Dragon Ball community is optimistic about receiving updates on the unfolding story. With the prospect of a fresh arc in the pipeline, the anticipation is building, and fans are eager to see where the journey of Dragon Ball Super will take them in 2024. Cheers to another year of epic adventures and surprises from the beloved Dragon Ball universe!