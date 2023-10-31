Is Akira Creator Writing a New Manga?

Image credit: Gamerant

Akira has been an eternal favorite of most manga and anime lovers. Its incredible storyline and outstanding hand-drawn animation have helped to maintain its popularity even after so many years. The creator of the manga, Katsushiro Otomo, is often praised for the same.

Speaking of which, the latest X post of Katsushiro Otomo has taken the internet by storm. Apparently, the mangaka created a post on his X account with a caption that suggests a possible new manga in line.

In the post, Otomo included an image of a whiteboard with several doodles (resembling Kiyoko) and a phrase that read, “I had a dream that Otomo-sensei drew a new manga.” The caption read, “Kiyoko’s prophetic dream will become reality.”

Although nothing is clear as of now, and there hasn’t been any official statement yet, if it’s true, Otomo will be finally ending his decade-long hiatus from the industry. His last work was back in the year 2012.

The post has certainly evoked a spark among manga and anime lovers. Many of the fans can’t help but share and make assumptions about what’s possibly in line.

Throughout the years, Otmos has worked on several one-shot manga as an artist or writer. Also, his work in Akira and beyond has been highly appreciated by the audience. In fact, Otmos became a household name after Akira was released. So, having something from his side would definitely be big news!

Based on the post alone, nothing can be concluded as of now. However, it does give signals of “something cooking” from his side. Akira, which was released back in 1989 in the US, played an eternal role in changing the perception of the industry about animation. The manga ended the cliche thought that animated films are just for children. And now, 30 years later, Akira is still appreciated for its uncensored and amazing illustrations catered to the matured audience.

Have you read Akira yet?