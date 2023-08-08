People who read manga know why it has been extensively favored worldwide. Besides its unique style and impressive plots, the magnificent storytelling has encouraged people for its widespread indulgence. While many manga platforms have been on the rise for their diverse offerings, a name that’s quite common in the industry is Mangakakalot.

Mangakakalot is an online free platform that features the top manga with high-quality images. It includes volumes and chapters of different genre mangas, starting from adventure to historical and slice of life. It consists of manga in both English and Japanese language, so readers can read the content at their convenience. Although the platform is an absolute showstopper for manga (and related content), readers have always stayed curious about its safety.

So, is Mangakakalot safe?

Probably, yes. Mangakakalot has mentioned in their privacy policy that they maintain the safety of the information through various security measures. They usually ask for the reader’s personal information to customize their overall reading experience and improve the website. However, they do not share any of the information/details/data with any third-party sources whatsoever.

The platform has taken all the suitable precautions to adhere to the California Online Privacy Protection Act. They have also cited how they don’t give out any private/personal data to any third party without readers’ consent (if required).

Mangakakalot is also in compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which means they do not collect any details from children aged 13 years or less. The website exclusively provides services/products to readers who are 13 or older.

Mangakakalot may feature some third-party products/services which have their own privacy policy. They have further mentioned that they are not responsible for any of the content related to these sources. However, they welcome any feedback/reviews that readers may have about the third-party links.

Additionally, as the platform is free from any downloads, readers can expect lesser concerns for malware and viruses. While we are at it, there must be another question that readers are curious about, that is, whether Mangakakalot is legal or not. We will certainly cover this in an upcoming topic.