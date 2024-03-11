Kagurabachi Manga Gets Print Release This Fall

Image credit: Game Rant

Recently, VIZ Media has announced on Instagram and Twitter the print release of its hit manga series – Kagurabachi – this fall. Created by Takeru Hokazono, the series garnered massive popularity just after the release of its first three chapters.

Kagurabachi was serialized in September 2023 with an expectation to become a big hit even before the release. Now, it has taken just six months for the series to get its first print version through VIZ Media. This is all because of the interesting story.

In an interview with Manga Plus, the Kagurabachi editor revealed that even the author was surprised by its huge success worldwide:

“To be honest, Hokazono and I had never imagined that Kagurabachi would become so popular internationally, so we’re really grateful for the reception it’s gotten.”

Kagurabachi follows the story of Chihiro. He is the only son of master blacksmith Kunishige Rokuhirawho, who creates beautiful and deadly swords. After his father is killed in cold blood, Chihiro dedicates his life to finding those people who did it and making them pay. The manga is set in an alternate version of modern-day Japan. Those who know Chihiro’s father know that his father was a hero. Eventually, Chihiro learns that his father was murdered by sorcerers, and the boy stops at nothing, not even at defying the Korogumi Yakuza who rule over the city.

It is worth noting that a majority of global manga fans bought the manga’s first volume from Japan, where the series was released on February 2, 2024. The manga went out of stock in most digital stores, including Amazon JP, Rakuten Books, e-Hon, and more. So, considering its massive popularity, it is no surprise that the series is getting is English print sooner rather than later.

So, just wait and watch for the release in Fall 2024.