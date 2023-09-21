Kagurabachi – Shonen Jump’s New Series is Anticipated to be a big hit Even Before the Release

Image credit: ign

Shonen Jump (a weekly manga anthology magazine published in Japan by Shueisha) has revealed its three big names for NEXTWAVE. Who is on the list? It’s Kagurabachi.

The NextWave has had big names in the past, One Piece and My Hero Academia, which is near its end. Like all, the magazine fans wondered what the other big names would create a revolution in the Manga world.

What makes Kagurabachi Such a hit?

It is illustrated by Takeru Hokazono which features the protagonist as Chihiro. He is a sword user, and his black hair ironically makes him different from all other characters. His father was a famous swordsmith. His full-day training under him makes him a great sword user. The story takes the road of tragedy due to some unexpected circumstances. Now, his sword is only revenge.

The amazing story, character development, fights, and suspense are anticipated to be very high. As a result, it can be considered for the Shueisha’s Tezuka Award, which the Shonen Jump sponsors. The winners are decided by Masashi Kishimoto, Eichiro Oda, Akira Toriyama, and other iconic Shonen Jump creators.

After the huge worldwide success of One Piece, these new Mangas are supposed to be another. If you have not yet witnessed the magic of One Piece, you can read 108 chapters of One Piece for free.

In Kagurabachi, the portrayal of the protagonist having dismal red eyes, a shady cloak, and overall character equaled love at first sight for a good reason. There is something so deep, intriguing, and curious about him. Do you know its first chapter has already leaked? This usually happens but only for big Mangas like One Piece, as it was revealed before release.

This shows how much Manga readers are excited for its release. Moreover, in comparison to Tanjiro from Demon Slayer or Deku from My Hero Academia, this character is not happy-go-lucky. So, it levels up the fan base.

His personality, unique storyline, and twisted turn make it one of the most hyped Manga. You can explore the best Manga readers to get ready and enjoy this thrilling ride.