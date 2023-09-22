E Ink unveils new Prism 3S color-shifting e-paper display with enhanced color vibrancy

E Ink showcased its lineup of color e-paper display technologies at the China Shenzhen IoTE International Internet of Things Expo which included the upgraded E Ink Prism 3S color-shifting electronic paper display, TechNews reported. The latest color e-paper display was showcased for the very first time, with the company claiming better color reproduction capabilities over its predecessor.

Building on the distinctive features of E Ink’s segmented electronic paper product line, the E Ink Prism 3S leverages segmented display technology to seamlessly transition between six vibrant colors. This allows for programmable adjustments to E Ink Prism 3S’s color variations, coupled with creative pattern designs, resulting in dynamic and visually rich display screens.

Further, the flexible nature of the display enables it to be curved and molded to diverse surfaces, such as interior décor materials, furniture, and household appliances, providing newfound freedom and interactivity in surface design. E Ink said the new Prism 3S boasts even more vivid and attention-grabbing colors compared to the E Ink Prism 3 display that was used in BMW’s concept car, the i Vision Dee that was showcased earlier in the year.

Color-shifting electronic paper films can be applied as design elements to a variety of surfaces, introducing dynamic shifts in color. E Ink Prism, known for its collaboration with BMW, has gained popularity and found applications in products ranging from intelligent toilets, and color-changing guitars to robotic companions, showcasing its adaptability across various product scenarios.

With the release of E Ink Prism 3S, it is expected that practical applications of this technology will continue to grow in the upcoming year and beyond. Apart from the Prism 3S, E Ink also showcased the Spectra 6 and E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor display technology in the Electronic Paper Ecosystem Zone at the China Shenzhen IoTE International Internet of Things Expo.