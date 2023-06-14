A Guitar with colour-changing Prism 3 e-paper display, and the result is enchanting

Where is the next you thought e-paper displays might crop up after seeing the Kohler Numi 2.0 toilet that is as unconventional as it is quirky? Fortunately, it’s far less outlandish this time as it’s a guitar that has been done up with an E Ink display and the result is as fascinating as it is aesthetic.

Developed by Cream Guitars, it is the same Prism 3 color-changing e-paper display that has been used in the guitar, the sort of which we have seen making up the entire exterior of the special BMW iX Flow SUV that has been one of the star attractions of the CES held earlier this year. Needless to say, the result is equally mesmerizing this time with the guitar as well which should be an instant hit with the musicians and singers. They will be able to change their style on the fly midway through the performance, something that should be able to add a new dimension to musical shows and concerts.

Unfortunately, there aren’t a whole lot of details available about the guitar at the moment though, from the short video of it that has come online, the guitar is shown to be able to change between eight different colors. Also, a nice thing is that the colors can be changed via a smartphone to which the guitar seems to be wirelessly connected via a suitable app. Watch the video below for a better understanding of it all.