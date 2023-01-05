E INK Announces Prism 3 with Color Changing Capabilities

E INK has just announced their third generation Prism color e-paper, Prism 3. E Ink Prism 3 offers 8 colors and combine them with patterns to create rich, dynamic surfaces. E Ink’s bistable technology means Prism 3 is also ultra-low power and energy efficient. Its rugged design provides a thin and light solution for surface displays.

“E Ink Prism creates unique experiences like never before. Product developers and designers now have the ability to integrate E Ink technology to create dynamic surfaces,” said Paul Apen, chief business and operating officer of E Ink Corporation, US Operations. “E Ink Prism offers the ability to design in a low power, sustainable display solution that is customizable and offers endless design opportunities through a combination of changing colors, patterns, and user-defined programs. E Ink works to enable solutions that allow our customers to design smarter devices for a sustainable future.”

E Ink Prism 3 use cases span industries, with applications in appliances, retail, consumer electronics, residential applications, apparel, and industrial goods. E Ink Prism is rugged and flexible which enables manufacturers and fabricators to cut, shape and integrate with a wide variety of substrates. Its low power consumption reduces or eliminates the need for electrical outlets and enables alternative options such as batteries and renewable energy sources.

E Ink Prism 3 is part of E Ink’s segmented display product line. In this type of product, a drive line is mapped for each segment, enabling simple graphic or numerical displays. Unlike products requiring a thin film transistor (TFT), E Ink Prism 3 can be manufactured in any 2D shape, for example, a circle, triangle, or abstract shape, enhancing industrial designs.

E Ink is enabling its partners to disrupt industries through sustainable technologies with applications seen in appliances, retail, consumer electronics, residential applications, apparel, and industrial goods.

