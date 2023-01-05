Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist comes with OLED and color E Ink dispay

Lenovo has added a new twist to its ThinkBook Plus series so that it now comes with an OLED panel on one side and a color E Ink display on the other. That can be considered an evolution over the ThinkBook Plus G2 that it launched in 2021 though the latest iteration in the series comes with a twist in that the display sits on a central hinge and can be twisted around to horizontally rotate between the two screens. This explains why it’s named Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist and is, without a doubt, one of the coolest laptop devices to make its debut at the CES 2023 event so far.

Specifically, the ThinkBook Plus Twist comes with a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display having ultra-slim bezels while a 12-inch color E Ink display lies on the other side, that is the top cover. Lenovo said the E Ink display has been optimized to have a 12Hz refresh rate though it is not known what color E Ink display tech it used. Both the display come with pen support. Lenovo further added it is the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor that powers the device. Also, with Intel Wi-Fi 6E on board, expect high speed and stable wireless internet connection at all times. Other features include FHD cameras and dual mics with smart noise cancellation. The device runs Windows 11 out of the box.

The ‘Twist’ form factor comes with its own benefits as it allows for positioning the display at the exact angle for the best viewing experience. It offers far greater versatility than you can ever expect with the usual 360-degree vertical flip system. Both the displays can be used in both the conventional laptop mode and tablet mode depending on whether you need the keyboard, or you’d want to make your input directly on the display.

The benefits of E Ink display are all too well known. They have zero glare and hence cause the least eye strain. So, if it is about reading large chunks of text, you better do it on the e-paper display to save your eyes. The accompanying pen will let you draw or annotate on the display, as is the case with devices such as the Remarkable 2 or even the Lenovo Smart Paper tablet. Besides, the e-paper display has the least affinity for battery power, which means you will be saving maximum battery juice while on the E Ink display.

The ThinkBook Plus Twist is slated to go on sale starting June this year for $1,650. More details are awaited. Stay tuned.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.