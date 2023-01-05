Mobiscribe Wave has a B&W and Color model

Mobiscribe has just announced the Wave. This is dedicated e-reader and digital note taking device. They have two models available, one with a traditional black and white E INK display and another with a color e-paper display that is using Kaleido Plus. The black and white model is available now, while the color one is shipping out in April.

The Mobiscribe black and white model features a 7.8-inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1404×1872 and 300 PPI. Underneath the hood is a Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 1.5GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is waterproof, so you will be able to use it in the bathtub or the beach. There is a USB-C cable to charge it and transfer documents to the device. It has Bluetooth 5.1 to pair wireless headphones or an external speaker. However, it does have an external speaker. It has a respectable 2500 mAh battery and is the first e-note to use Android 12.

The MobiScribe WAVE has enhanced functionality for note-taking. Now you can add layers to your notes. Layers allow you to easily keep track of your progress on every idea. Or use layers to add depth to your drawings. The pen has 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity. This model is going to retail for $259.99.

The Mobiscribe Wave color variant has the same specs as the black and white model, except it employs an E INK Kaleido Plus color filter array. It can display close to 5,000 different colors and the note taking experience will allow users to draw using numerous color combinations. The resolution will be 468×624 and 100 ppi for color mode. The color model will be available in April and retail for $349.99.



