Amazon has discounted the Kindle Scribe for the first time ever

Amazon has just discounted the Kindle Scribe digital note taking device and e-reader for the first time. The company has knocked off between $30 and $60 on their own website and also their retail partners such as Best Buy. This might be the best time to invest in a Scribe.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe 16GB of storage and the Basic Pen is now available for $295 from its usual $340. I would recommend investing in the Premium Pen, which includes a dedicated shortcut button and eraser function. This model is now $320, while higher-capacity models with 32GB and 64GB of storage, which give you a free premium pen are on sale for $335 and $360.

Amazon rarely discounts their most expensive and premium e-readers so soon after a release. I think this is tremendous news for people who have been on the fence, whether or not they want to go all in on the Kindle ecosystem or one of their competitors. I think the Scribe right now is a better e-reader than note taking device. The lack of true pressure sensitivity is a dealbreaker for some, and their note taking experience pales in comparison to Boox, Remarkable or Supernote.

There is no word on exactly how long this deal will last, but it should be a couple of days.



