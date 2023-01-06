Samsung Flex Hybrid prototype with foldable and rollable display makes CES debut

Samsung has a couple of foldable smartphones in its portfolio and is showing off an even more futuristic table concept with foldable and rollable displays. The Flex Hybrid prototype, as is currently named, seems like a small book in its folded state but opens up to reveal a tablet form factor. Also, what makes the Flex Hybrid really cool is that the small rollable portion is still functional even when the device is in its folded state. Samsung however didn’t divulge when the prototype will be entering mass production.

Also not known is what the device specification is going to be like though the prototype that the company is showing off at the CES is seen having three rear camera cut-outs. Also, the device measures 10.5 inches in its unfolded state, which stretches to 12.4 inches once the rollable display too is deployed fully. So, that should be quite an expansive display that can be used for both work and entertainment. In its folded state, the Flex Hybrid takes up the shape of a small book or a small tablet and is easy to carry around.

Catch up with the video below for a better idea of it all.

