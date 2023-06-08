Introducing the revolutionary color-changing e-paper toilet by Kohler and Yuantai Technology

Who might have thought the very familiar e-paper displays would make it to toilets, of all places? In a ground-breaking collaboration, renowned kitchen and bathroom brand Kohler has joined forces with Yuantai Technology to unveil an innovative and avant-garde product in the realm of sanitary ware, TechNews reported. The concept of smart toilet, known as NUMI 2.0, introduces a remarkable feature that flips the imagination of e-paper, transforming the appearance of the toilet bowl into a mesmerizing display of colours.

At the recently held China International Kitchen Sanitary Equipment Exhibition, Kohler showcased their cutting-edge creation, which incorporates Yuantai’s dynamic colour-changing and bendable E Ink Prism electronic paper that are also easy to cut to give it a shape as you need them to be. This remarkable material not only bestows the boutique toilet with a timeless and sleek geometric shape, but it also constantly evolves, showcasing vibrant colours and customizable patterns, creating a unique and captivating atmosphere within the confines of one’s home.

E Ink Prism ePaper Film is the design material behind this remarkable innovation, enabling dynamic colour changes on various surfaces encountered in daily life. This revolutionary material has broad application prospects, including architectural appearances, decorative compartments, automotive shells, and bathroom fixtures. With its exceptional qualities of minimal power consumption, lightweight and durable nature, water resistance, and scratch resistance, it seamlessly integrates with different surfaces and substrates.

NUMI smart toilet represents the pinnacle of Kohler’s product offerings, and through this collaboration with Yuantai, e-paper finds its way into bath facilities for the first time. Modern bathroom fixtures are no longer limited to mere functionality; they offer users an immersive sensory experience through sound and light. By leveraging the colour-changing surface made possible by e-paper, the toilet can transport individuals to diverse settings such as lush forests, tranquil beaches, or the refreshing embrace of the morning sun.

“This innovative product design redefines our perception of toilets and highlights the true potential of e-paper as a versatile medium for various surfaces. We can expect to see more surprising applications in unexpected places,” expressed Li Zhenghao, the chairman of Yuantai Technology. The integration of E Ink Prism empowers every surface to become intelligent and energy-efficient, aligning with Yuantai’s continuous pursuit of technological advancements.

This pioneering use of E Ink Prism e-paper is not limited to smart toilets alone. BMW and Yuantai previously unveiled a colour-changing concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show in the United States, demonstrating the diverse possibilities for electronic paper beyond reading devices. Besides this, there have also been instances of the same display technology for creating colour-changing dresses. Colour electronic paper presents vast opportunities for various applications.