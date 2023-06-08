Apple iOS 17 update will include daily crossword puzzles for Apple News Plus subscribers

Apple has announced a new feature coming in the highly anticipated iOS 17 update: daily crossword puzzles, The Verge reported. It however is going to be available exclusively to Apple News Plus subscribers. According to Apple’s preview website for iOS 17, this addition aims to enhance the appeal of News Plus, which currently offers access to digital publications and audio versions of select articles.

Interestingly, this move puts the Apple News app in direct competition with The New York Times, renowned for its own beloved crossword puzzles. The NYT offers access to its full crossword exclusively through its main app and the dedicated NYT Games app, requiring a paid subscription. However, the NYT’s apps do provide free access to other games like the mini crossword and Wordle.

While Apple has not shared any visuals or details about the upcoming crosswords, it remains unclear whether the puzzles will be developed in-house or sourced from external crossword creators. Requests for further information from Apple have not yet been answered.

With this addition, Apple aims to provide an engaging experience for News Plus subscribers and create an attractive alternative to the NYT’s crossword offerings. As the iOS 17 update approaches, crossword enthusiasts and News Plus subscribers eagerly await the arrival of this new feature on the Apple News app.