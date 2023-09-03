Now You Can Read 108 Chapters of One Piece for Free

Have you heard about Netflix’s live-action series of the world’s best-selling comic ‘One Piece’ manga? The long-awaited English live-action adaption of One Piece Manga debuted on the streaming platform last week. Eiichiro Oda, the artist behind One Piece, announced in an X post that the manga’s first 12 volumes (108 episodes) will be available to read free in 21 languages. The Netflix series is coming out on 31st August.

One Piece was launched 1997 as a serialized comic in Weekly Shōnen Jump 1997. The series has released 1,000+ chapters and 100+ volumes since its inception. Because of its mega-popularity, One Piece comic has received a famous anime adaption, many feature film adaptations, and video games, and now it has landed on Netflix.

What Is One Piece?

One Piece is a manga and anime series featuring a young boy named Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy wants to become the greatest pirate in the world. Ingesting a mystical plant, Devil Fruit gives the boy the power to stretch like rubber.

Luffy and his group become famous as the Straw Hat Pirates, who undertake swashbuckling adventures across the ocean. Throughout the series, Luffy travels from island to island, each with its own unique theme. So, this is surely going to take you on a fantastical journey around the world. One moment, the crew is in a tropical land; the next, they are in a winter wonderland.

The manga and anime series is named so because Luffy wants to discover the One Piece and become the world’s next Pirate King.

The Popularity of One Piece

One Piece is Japan’s most popular manga that has garnered popularity from global audiences. The manga comic was published in Japan by Shueisha and has become the No. 1 top-selling manga series of all time. By August 2022, the comic had 516+ million copies in circulation in 60+ countries and regions globally, which makes it the best-selling manga series in history. It’s one of the best-selling comic series printed in book volumes, with over 3 million copies for over ten years.

In 2015 and 2022, the comic made the Guinness World Record for “the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author.”

Now, let’s wait and watch the fans’ reactions to Netflix’s adaption of One Piece. To keep reading One Piece beyond the first 108 chapters, fans will have to subscribe to Shonen Jump.