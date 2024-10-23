Kodansha Launches K Manga App in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore

Kodansha announced it is introducing its official manga app K Manga in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms and provides access to more than 500 titles in the English language. That includes 60 simulpub titles where the chapters debut on K Manga before any other platforms. Most titles also offer the first few chapters for free. The app will also provide access to around 100 ongoing series which are updated simultaneously once the same is released in Japan.

To mark the launch, Kodansha said they will be offering 5 of the most popular manga series at half the cost. It however is going to be a limited-time offer, which means you have to hurry else you risk missing out on the deal. Some of the more popular manga titles that have seen huge success in English-speaking countries include Attack on Titan and Tokyo Revengers. Among the other titles from Kodansha that have made it big among manga fans worldwide include Fairy Tail, Blue Lock, and GACHIAKUTA. Kodansha happens to be among the biggest publishers in Japan.

K Manga had first seen an international launch earlier in May 2023 when it was first introduced in the US. The company also stated they are always exploring newer regions to expand into, something that forms part of its greater ambition of evolving into a global manga powerhouse.