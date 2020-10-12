Kodansha to release same-day manga on ComiXology Unlimited

Kodansha has announced that they are going to be releasing digital manga, the same day, on ComiXology Unlimited. Anyone with a subscription plan will be able to read new releases of manga including Attack on Titan, EDENS ZERO, The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm, and more.

Manga fans can now read even more Kodansha Comics series at no additional cost with comiXology Unlimited or for purchase on comiXology and Kindle, giving readers maximum flexibility. To see new and recent manga chapter debuts visit comiXology.com. Today’s announcement follows Archie Comics’ recent day-and-date debut in comiXology Unlimited.

The ComiXology Unlimited program is only available in the US and has not really expanded anywhere else since it launched a couple of years go. At least with zero day manga now available on the platform, it should hopefully drive down piracy.

